OTTO - Mr. Arthur F. Moore, 75, of Otto, died Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020) at Mercy Hospital, Buffalo, following a long illness and complications related to COVID-19.
Born July 23, 1945, in New Orleans, La., he was the son of the late Robert and Neva McFadden Moore. He was married on March 22, 1986, to the former Donna R. Taylor, who predeceased him in 2005.
Mr. Moore was a graduate of Frontier High School, Class of 1963, and attended the State University of New York at Buffalo. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1966 to 1968 in Vietnam as a Seabee.
Mr. Moore had been employed as a foreman with Wilsandra Construction Company, Buffalo, for over 35 years, retiring in 2013.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was always working on small engine repairs and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed watching westerns and was a huge John Wayne fan, hence the name "Duke" for his beloved dog.
Surviving are four daughters, Renee (Douglas) Skinner of Little Valley, Marlene (Scott) Wilder of Cattaraugus, Melissa (Andy Avery) Slade of Springville and Melanie (Jason) Thompson of Otto; a son, Cameron McClure of Little Valley; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 5, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Rev. Michael Lonto of St. Mary's Episcopal Church officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F Ahrens Post 5296.
