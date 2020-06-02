STEAMBURG - Austin C. Jimerson, 22, of Steamburg, died unexpectedly Sunday (May 31, 2020) at home.
Born Aug. 21, 1997, in Olean, he was the son of Natalie Simons and the late Dean Jimerson.
He was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Heron Clan.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 2015, where he played varsity football and lacrosse.
Austin had been employed at Cloud & Company, OJ Smokeshop and High Banks Campground.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and snowboarding. He also enjoyed attending concerts and played lacrosse for the Allegany Arrows.
Surviving besides his mother, are paternal grandparents, Gordon and Constance Jimerson of Steamburg; maternal grandmother, Debra Redeye of Kill Buck; two sisters, Clarissa John and Delilah Phearsdorf, both of Kill Buck; two brothers, Clayton Jimerson and Asa John, both of Salamanca; a niece, Rosallise Jimerson; several cousins.
Friends began calling Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at the family home, 434 South Loop, Steamburg, and continued all day Wednesday (June 3, 2020).
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (June 4, 2020) in the family home, with speakers of the Coldspring Longhouse, officiating.
Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 2, 2020.