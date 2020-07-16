YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. - Beatrice Jane Bishop, 94, passed away to be with the Lord Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the presence of family and friends, at the home of her daughter in Youngsville.
Beatrice was born July 15, 1925, in Killbuck, N.Y., daughter to the late Wallace and Rose Duhan Oyer. She was married May 15, 1945, to the former David G. Bishop Jr., who predeceased her March 17, 2017.
She graduated from Salamanca High School and the Bryant and Stratton College of Business in Buffalo, N.Y., and was the long-time medical secretary and assistant to the late Dr. Howard Stoll in Little Valley, N.Y.
She resided in Little Valley with her husband of 72 years and was a member of the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church and the Salamanca See Saws square dance club.
She is survived by her four children, Mary Lynn (Michael) Laughlin of Youngsville, David G. (Flo) Bishop III of Liberty Township, Ohio, Paul D. (Sherry) Bishop of Little Valley and Janet M. (Robin) House of Lebanon, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased in death by her three brothers, Paul Oyer, Russell Oyer and Walter Oyer; one sister, Marie Learn; and one grandson, Paul Patrick Bishop.
A memorial service will be held in Little Valley at the family's convenience. Burial will be at the Little Valley rural cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to Brightfunerals.com
and donations can be made to Transitions Lifecare at transitionslifecare.org
, and under menu click donate.