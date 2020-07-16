1/1
Beatrice Jane Bishop
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. - Beatrice Jane Bishop, 94, passed away to be with the Lord Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the presence of family and friends, at the home of her daughter in Youngsville.

Beatrice was born July 15, 1925, in Killbuck, N.Y., daughter to the late Wallace and Rose Duhan Oyer. She was married May 15, 1945, to the former David G. Bishop Jr., who predeceased her March 17, 2017.

She graduated from Salamanca High School and the Bryant and Stratton College of Business in Buffalo, N.Y., and was the long-time medical secretary and assistant to the late Dr. Howard Stoll in Little Valley, N.Y.

She resided in Little Valley with her husband of 72 years and was a member of the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church and the Salamanca See Saws square dance club.

She is survived by her four children, Mary Lynn (Michael) Laughlin of Youngsville, David G. (Flo) Bishop III of Liberty Township, Ohio, Paul D. (Sherry) Bishop of Little Valley and Janet M. (Robin) House of Lebanon, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased in death by her three brothers, Paul Oyer, Russell Oyer and Walter Oyer; one sister, Marie Learn; and one grandson, Paul Patrick Bishop.

A memorial service will be held in Little Valley at the family's convenience. Burial will be at the Little Valley rural cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to Brightfunerals.com and donations can be made to Transitions Lifecare at transitionslifecare.org, and under menu click donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved