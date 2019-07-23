SALAMANCA - Mr. Benjamin S. Armstrong, 32, of Iroquois Drive, Salamanca, died Saturday (July 20, 2019) following a short illness.



Born May 27, 1987, in Jamestown, he was the son of Rick and Martha Lockhart Armstrong and Roger Cook and Gilbetine Halftown.



He was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Wolf Clan.



Mr. Armstrong attended Salamanca High School.



He had been employed in the construction industry.



He will be remembered for always smiling, as well as his pranks and practical jokes. He had a compassion for people and made and kept friends everywhere. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and ceremonial Indian dancing.



Surviving besides his parents are three sons, Amos Longwolf of Coldspring, Hodehgondat Hill and Redley Sundown, both of the Tonawanda Territory; grandparents, Martin Crouse and Joyce Huff of Salamanca; five sisters, Elisabeth Barnes of Salamanca, Lacey Cook of Onondaga Nation, Chelsey Cook of Onondaga Nation, Cheyenne Armstrong of Salamanca and Martha Buck of Cattaraugus Territory; eight brothers, Rick Armstrong Jr. of Wellsville, Jesse Armstrong, Titus Armstrong and Joshua Armstrong, all of Salamanca, Jeffrey Havers of Vandalia, Cody Barnes of Tonawanda Territory, Irving Cook of Oneida, Canada and Regis Cook of Salamanca; a special aunt, Kristin John Chaparro of Jimersontown; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and the love of his life, Allison Bennette of Cattaraugus Territory.



He was predeceased by a sister, Amber Crouse; and two brothers, Justin Crouse and Andrew John.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today (July 23, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) with members of the Coldspring Longhouse officiating.



Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown.



Published in The Salamanca Press on July 23, 2019