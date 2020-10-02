KILL BUCK - Mr. Bernard E. Goode, 72, of Kill Buck, died Wednesday morning (Sept. 30, 2020) at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, from injuries sustained in a fall.
Born Aug. 27, 1948, in Crafton, Pa., he was the son of the late Margaret Goode. Mr. Goode was married May 25, 1974, in Ellicottville, to Sharon Fox, who survives.
He had been employed with Todco Manufacturing, Cattaraugus, for over 15 years, retiring in 2000. He also worked at Ellicottville Landscaping, Ellicottville, for over six years. Prior to Todco, he had worked at McHone Industries Inc., Salamanca, and the former York-Merritt, Ellicottville.
Mr. Goode was a member of the Clan Claus and an official Santa. He enjoyed gaming, playing guitar and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He also enjoyed writing science fiction stories.
Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Amy Spruce of Salamanca and Bethany Goode of Bensalem, Pa.; three sons, Jesse Goode of Kill Buck, Jacob (Amy Chaffee) Goode of Olean and Kody Goode of Salamanca; three sisters, Cheryl (William) Peterson of Rochester, Darlene (Noble) Livezey of Jamestown and Carol Goode of Olean; an uncle, Rev. Robert (Vera) Goode of Allegany; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.