SALAMANCA - Beverly A. Jones, 76, of Salamanca, died Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) at home, following a long illness.
Born Feb. 3, 1944, in Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Wilma Kettle Plummer.
She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Deer Clan.
Beverly attended Salamanca High School, and earned her nursing degree from Allegany BOCES, in 1985.
She had been employed as an LPN with the Lionel John Health Center, Salamanca, for over 20 years, as well as performing private nursing care. She also had been employed at the Seneca Allegany Casino for over 11 years.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and will be remembered for her love for others. She enjoyed cooking, especially her lasagna, and she was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. She had a love for music and had attended 19 Rolling Stone concerts.
Surviving are three daughters, Sheila (Allan) Jones-Kettle, Patricia (Jonathan) Brisley and Shana (Chris Williams) Maybee, all of Salamanca; two granddaughters, Jade and Naomi Brisley; five grandsons, Jordon Bowen, Hunter Tallchief, Elijah Brisley, Bryce Lichy and Blake Kettle; three great-grandchildren, Jazmine, Tyce, Easton; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Shelly Lichy; two sons, Victor Tallchief and Jonathan Tallchief; a brother, Charles Plummer; and a granddaughter, Cassianne Jones.
Private visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today (Oct. 20, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Private funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 22, 2020) in the funeral home, with Peter Haig of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, officiating.
Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.