SALAMANCA - Beverly J. Sutton, 83, of Salamanca, died Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, Olean, following a short illness.
Born May 8, 1937, in Steamburg, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Florence Buvoltz Gates. She was married Oct. 1, 1955, in the Free Methodist Church, Salamanca, to William K. Sutton, who predeceased her Jan. 15, 2013.
She was an active member of the Roberts Memorial Free Methodist Church, Cattaraugus, and the former Free Methodist Church, Salamanca.
She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending events at the Cattaraugus Christian Campgrounds, reading from her bible and singing hymns.
Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia Hayton of Salamanca and Julie (Douglas) Hiller of Maples; two sons, Jerry (Coleen) Sutton of Bad Axe, Mich. and John (Deanna) Sutton of North Tonawanda; two sisters, Edith (John) Fisher of Steamburg and Freda Roulo of Penn Yan; a brother, Richard (Hazel) Gates of Jamestown; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Paul and John Gates.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time private funeral services will be held, with Rev. Mike Jones of Roberts Memorial Free Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery, Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Cattaraugus Christian Campgrounds or Roberts Memorial Free Methodist Church, both of Cattaraugus.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.