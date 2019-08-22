|
JIMERSONTOWN - Mrs. Bonnie Gendrue, 79, of Breed Run, Jimersontown, died Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 20, 2019) at home, following a short illness.
Born Oct. 31, 1940, in Little Valley, she was the daughter of the late Vern Feichter and Maxine Waite Meacham. She was married in 1987 to Mr. Patrick Gendrue, who predeceased her April 14, 2006. She had previously been married to the late Ervin "Hunk" Mohr, who predeceased her in 1980.
Bonnie had been employed as a finish inspector at Fancher Furniture Company for over 20 years and had also worked for the Seneca Nation of Indians in the Elder Nutrition Program.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and baking using no recipes, and she will be remembered for her homemade bread. She also enjoyed the outdoors, gardening as well as her flowers and plants. She made many fleece blankets for her family members and enjoyed watching and feeding the birds.
Surviving are a son, Brian (Cindy) Mohr of Jimersontown; a special niece, Jennifer (Phillip) of St. Pierre, S.C.; a granddaughter, Jessica (Clayton) Ludwick of Wilmington, N.C.; a grandson, Travis Mohr of Jimersontown; three great-grandchildren, Kennedy Ludwick and Kinsey Ludwick, both of Wilmington, and Myra Kettle of Irving; a brother, Bill (Debbie) Chamberlain of Dayton, Tenn.; three sisters, Della (Mike) Kelly of Salamanca, Martha (Dale) Hunter of California and Marie (Larry) Eastman of Dayton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Florence Meacham; and a brother, Jack Feichter.
Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at the family home, 8100 Breed Run Road, Jimersontown. Funeral services will be held in the family home at 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019), with Pastor Larry Eastman officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 22, 2019