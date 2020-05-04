LITTLE VALLEY - Bradley G. Scott, 84, of Little Valley, passed away Thursday (April 30, 2020) at Fiddler's Green Nursing Home, in Springville.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1935, in Gowanda, son of the late George and Ruby Rockwell Scott.
Mr. Scott was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for Signore Inc., in Ellicottville, for many years.
He was a member of the Little Valley Senior Citizens.
Bradley is survived by three sisters, Bonnie (John) Visneski of Otto, Dorothy Koetz of California and Virginia (Rudy) Hess of Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on May 4, 2020.