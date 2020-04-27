|
CHERRY CREEK - Pastor Bruce A. Fish, 73, of Maple Street, Cherry Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday (April 23, 2020) at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pa.
He was born May 22, 1946, in Salamanca, the son of the late James Lawrence and Bertha Mae Showers. Fish.
Bruce was a 1964 graduate of Ellicottville High School and Houghton College (UB School of Theology).
Pastor Fish was currently serving as the pastor of the Napoli United Methodist Church. He had previously pastored the Sydney and Salamanca Christian Missionary Alliance Church, and the Steamburg, Cherry Creek and Conewango Valley United Methodist churches. In earlier years he had worked for Bush Industries in Jamestown.
Pastor Fish served the Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was a former trustee for the village of Cherry Creek and had also served as a two-term mayor.
He was also a member of the Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire District, having served as commissioner, chaplain and fire police.
Bruce enjoyed woodworking and made many things for family, and for his home, over the years. He also enjoyed reading; gardening; bird-watching; and will be remembered as an honest man with many talents, who loved his family and lord dearly.
He is survived by his wife, the Rev. Sue Ann Griffing Fish. whom he married on July 26, 2003; their seven children, Belinda D. Fish of Memphis, Tenn., Deborah (Eric) Letson of Illinois, Amber Mae Fish of Randolph, John (Shelley) Whittaker of Jamestown, Rebecca S. (Richard) Jones of Norfolk, Va., Brianna L. (Mark) Miles of Endicott and USMC Matthew T. (Lisa) Miles of Ashville; three siblings, James Fish of Waterford, Pa., Beverly Hurst of Syracuse and Cindy Chapman of Gasport; 11 grandchildren, Erik (Daniele), Michael (Jaylynn), Gilon, Ginny, Sophie, Juliet, MacKenzie, DJ, Jordyn, Benjamin and Owen; six nieces; and two nephews.
Post COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at the Napoli United Methodist Church and will be announced by the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.
Bruce's final gift was donating life-sustaining tissue to the Center for Organ Recovery in Pittsburgh.
To leave a condolence, visit vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to offset Bruce's funeral expenses, 14 Church St., Randolph, NY 14772; Napoli United Methodist Church, Route 242, Little Valley, NY 14755; or Twice Fed Food Pantry, c/o Cherry Creek United Methodist Church, Route 83, Cherry Creek, NY 14723.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 27, 2020