SALAMANCA - Calvin L. "Bud" Morton, of 94 Murray Ave., passed away Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at home.
Born Aug. 24, 1931, in Buffalo, he was the son of Leonard and Grace Nagle Morton. On Feb. 13, 1954, at People's Methodist Church in Salamanca, he married Jean Wilson, who predeceased him June 21, 2012.
Mr. Morton served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952. He then went on to work as a correctional officer for the Cattaraugus County Jail in Little Valley.
Mr. Morton was a member of the Square Circle Club and was an avid contributor to the SPCA and Humane Society. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Buffalo Bills and spending time with his cats.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda Morton of Connecticut, Marsha (Mark Damon) Morton of Salamanca and Susan Morton of Texas; three grandchildren, Billy Abrams, Louis Casiano and Nick Casiano; one great-grandchild, William D. Abrams Jr; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by one sister, Betty Louk.
At Mr. Morton's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the SPCA, P.O Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 30, 2019