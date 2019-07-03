SALAMANCA - Carol M. O'Brien, 65, of 78 Hancock St., Salamanca, died Sunday evening (June 30, 2019) following a short illness at Olean General Hospital.
Born Dec. 15, 1953, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Chester Kedzior and Pauline Kedzior.
She was married Aug. 4, 1978, to Michael T. O'Brien, who survives.
She was a graduate of Salamanca High School Class of 1972 and Olean Business Institute.
She had been employed at Allegany State Park, Salamanca Hospital and Randolph Academy Union Free School District.
Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed her garden and her beloved pet, Smokey. She held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, Nolan and Nevan. She will be remembered for her loving spirit and cherished for all the wonderful memories she created with the ones she loved.
Surviving besides her husband of 41 years are two sons, Dallas J. O'Brien of Salamanca and Jeremy M. (Donna) O'Brien of Allegany; two grandsons, Nolan and Nevan O'Brien; two sisters, Barbara Bailey (David Sandoval) of Canon City, Colo. and Deborah Slane (Kedzior) of Fremont, Ohio; two brothers, Robert Harrison (Tami) of Garden Grove, Calif. and Edward Harrison (Evelyn) of Cattaraugus.
There will be no visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke and O'Rourke Funeral Home, Inc., 25 River St., Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on July 3, 2019