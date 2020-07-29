1/1
Carole L. Walters
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Carole L. Walters, of 2570 Canal Ave., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home.

Carole was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Salamanca, and was the daughter of Wellington and Eleanore Bullock Hurd. On Oct. 16, 1994, in Salamanca, she married her loving husband, Robert Light, who survives.

Carole attended Salamanca schools and lived most of her life in Rochester. She enjoyed being at home, going to flea markets, auctions and yard sales.

Along with her loving husband, Carole is survived by two stepsons, Robert W. Light III and Johnathan J. Light and their families of Carrollton; two sisters, Gigi (Dave) Wintchell of Allegany and Diane (David) Ball of Limestone; and several nieces and nephews.

Carole was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Michael Hurd in 1994; and two sisters, Tina Hurd in 2006 and Alice Hurd in 2008.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Rick Price, pastor of the Bradford Church of Christ, will officiate. Please use precautions, including wearing a mask, when you visit.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved