AVON - Carole M. Bennett, of Avon, passed away on Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, following a long battle with cancer.



Born on June 19, 1960, Carole was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence Stefanski. She was married at the former Holy Cross Church in Salamanca on May 11, 1991, to Robert Bennett, who survives.



Carole graduated from Salamanca High School in 1978 and from SUNY Technical College at Alfred in 1980.



For the past 15 years, she was an editor/proofreader at the Genesee Valley Penny Saver. She was previously employed as an assembler at Valeo in Rochester and as an assistant manager at Fisher's Big Wheel stores in Salamanca and Meadville, Pa.



In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by two sisters, Kathy Stefanski of Sedalia, Colo., and Margaret (Peter) Rivers-Lock of Del Rio, Texas; a brother, Michael (Maureen) Stefanski, of Castle Rock, Colo.; nephews Michael Stefanski of Castle Rock, Colo., and Matthew Stefanski of Lone Tree, Colo.; niece Melissa Rogers of Euliss, Texas; and great-niece Lilly Stefanski of Castle Rock, Colo.



Carole enjoyed shopping, home decorating and taking walks with her husband and their dog. She was an avid fan of the Buffalo Sabres.



Funeral arrangements were handled by Stephenson-Dougherty Funeral Home, of Avon, with interment in St. Agnes Cemetery.