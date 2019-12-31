|
|
SPRING, Texas - Carolyn M. Bzdak Hanson Misko, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019) at her home.
Born Jan. 29, 1949, in Salamanca, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Kryniski Bzdak. On June 12, 1971, in Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, in Salamanca, she married William Hanson, who passed away on April 12, 2007. Carolyn remarried on July 26, 2014, to Thomas Misko, who predeceased her in 2017.
Carolyn was a graduate of Ellicottville (N.Y.) Central School and Alfred (N.Y.) State College. She worked as a medical transcriptionist, at Bertrand Hospital; Jones Memorial Hospital; and Noyes Hospital.
Carolyn was committed to her Catholic faith, and was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Wellsville, N.Y.; Archangel Catholic Church in Dubois, Pa.; and Saint Edward Church in Spring. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and riding motorcycles with her husband, Bill. She also enjoyed gardening and was an excellent seamstress.
Surviving are two children, Eric (Angela) Hanson of Spring and Krista (Tim) Insley of Webster; nine grandchildren, Luke Insley, Jacob Insley, Maria Hanson, Matthew Hanson, Grace Hanson, Ava Hanson, John Hanson, Anne Hanson and Juliana Hanson; and a sister, Elizabeth Hanson of Olean.
In addition to her husbands and her parents, she was predeceased by her step-father, Paul Janowicz, who helped raise her from a young age; and her brother-in-law, Paul Hanson.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at St. John's Catholic Church, Olean. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville, N.Y.
Memorials if desired may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 31, 2019