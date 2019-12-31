Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hanson Misko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn M. (Bzdak) Hanson Misko


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn M. (Bzdak) Hanson Misko Obituary
SPRING, Texas - Carolyn M. Bzdak Hanson Misko, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019) at her home.

Born Jan. 29, 1949, in Salamanca, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Kryniski Bzdak. On June 12, 1971, in Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, in Salamanca, she married William Hanson, who passed away on April 12, 2007. Carolyn remarried on July 26, 2014, to Thomas Misko, who predeceased her in 2017.

Carolyn was a graduate of Ellicottville (N.Y.) Central School and Alfred (N.Y.) State College. She worked as a medical transcriptionist, at Bertrand Hospital; Jones Memorial Hospital; and Noyes Hospital.

Carolyn was committed to her Catholic faith, and was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Wellsville, N.Y.; Archangel Catholic Church in Dubois, Pa.; and Saint Edward Church in Spring. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and riding motorcycles with her husband, Bill. She also enjoyed gardening and was an excellent seamstress.

Surviving are two children, Eric (Angela) Hanson of Spring and Krista (Tim) Insley of Webster; nine grandchildren, Luke Insley, Jacob Insley, Maria Hanson, Matthew Hanson, Grace Hanson, Ava Hanson, John Hanson, Anne Hanson and Juliana Hanson; and a sister, Elizabeth Hanson of Olean.

In addition to her husbands and her parents, she was predeceased by her step-father, Paul Janowicz, who helped raise her from a young age; and her brother-in-law, Paul Hanson.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at St. John's Catholic Church, Olean. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville, N.Y.

Memorials if desired may be made to a .

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -