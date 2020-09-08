PERRYSBURG - Catherine J. VanRensselaer Smith, 79, of Second Street, Perrysburg, passed away at home Aug. 26, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was born Aug. 25, 1941, in the town of Perrysburg, the daughter of the late Howard Gage and Lucile M. Blakely VanRensselaer.
Catherine was a 1960 graduate of Little Valley High School, and retired as a nurse's therapy aide at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, formerly the Gowanda Psychiatric Center, in Perrysburg. She was also a homemaker.
She enjoyed painting, crocheting, bowling, spending time with her family and attending the Blakely family reunions.
She is survived by her husband, David G. Smith, whom she married on July 23, 1960, in the Little Valley United Methodist Church; two daughters, Melinda "Mindy" (Joe) Vaikasiene of Manassas, Va. and Sharon (Scott) Pederson of Alachua, Fla.; three sons, Kenneth (Denise) Smith of Albany, Daniel "Dipper" (Marcy) Smith of Lynchburg, Tenn. and Daniel "Lester" (Billy Thompson) Steves of Oregon; eight grandchildren; a brother, Howard Vernon (Bethany) VanRensselaer of East Randolph; and a sister, Carolyn (Jim) Ruper of Napoli and Florida.
Services were held Sept. 1, 2020, from the Gowanda United Methodist Church, 30 N. Chapel St., Gowanda, with Rev. David Rood officiating. Burial followed in the Perrysburg Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of her nephew, Howie T. VanRensselaer, of the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.
If desired, memorials in Catherine's memory may be sent to the Perrysburg Fire Department or the Gowanda Ambulance Services.