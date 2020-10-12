1/1
Catherine M. "Cathy" Quigley
1964 - 2020
GREAT VALLEY - Catherine M. "Cathy" Quigley, 56, of Great Valley, died Thursday evening (Oct. 8, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, following a short illness.

Born May 22, 1964, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Alfreda Skudlarek Quigley.

She was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1982, earned her LPN at St. Francis Nursing School in 1995, and her Associates of Science Nursing Degree at Jamestown Community College in 1998.

Cathy had been employed as an LPN with the Pediatric Healthcare Services, Salamanca, for over three years and had previously been employed with Omega Family Medicine in Salamanca for 20 years and the former Salamanca Nursing Home.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, as well as her friends. She also enjoyed traveling and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Surviving are two sisters, Anne (David) Wiens of Gowanda and Elizabeth (Tom) Brown of Houston, Texas; a brother, Thomas (Martha) Quigley of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews; and her fiancée, Bill Shinners, of Salamanca.

She was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence M. Quigley.

Memorial visitation will be held at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. funeral home, Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. with Rev. Michael Lonto of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 535 followed by a graveside service in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca, and will be announced in 2021.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
