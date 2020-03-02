|
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio - Mrs. Catherine Marie Barhite, 97, formerly of Salamanca, N.Y, went to dance once again with the love of her life, Bill Barhite on Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020).
She resided with her daughter, Mary Lynn Perry, of Howard, Ohio, until July 2017. Since then she has been a resident of Whispering Hills Nursing Home, Mount Vernon, Ohio. A special thanks to all who loved and cared for her there. And thanks to Hospice of Knox County for your devoted attention to her in her final days.
Born Sept. 27, 1922, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Frances Conte. She was married April 4, 1946, and celebrated over 50 years of marriage to William N. Barhite, who preceded her in death April 26, 1998.
Katie was a self-employed hairdresser, for 47 years out of her home, so that she could always be there for her children.
She was a member of the former St. Patrick's Church; St. Patrick's Altar and Rosary Society; Mr. & Mrs. Club at St. Patrick's Church; Quadays Art Club; Quadrille Dance Club; Newman Reading Circle; and Elkdale Country Club.
She loved playing golf, and in her later years, playing bridge and sharing stories about her antiques. Her most favored moments were those spent with her son, Jeffrey, and "granddogs," Henry and Fred; her daughter, Mary Lynn and Danny; grandson, Jeffrey Perry; granddaughter, Julie (Joseph) Rodella; and her great-granddaughter, Reagan Danielle Rodella.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynn (Daniel) Perry of Mount Vernon; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Perry and Julie (Joseph) Rodella; great-granddaughter, Reagan Danielle Rodella; her sister, Clara (James) Donnellan of Van Heights, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her loving son, Jeffrey William Barhite on Feb. 13, 2014; and her son-in-law, Daniel Eugene Perry on Feb. 11, 2015. Also leaving this world before her, were five sisters, Connie Hook, Josephine Hill, Anna Carmody, Mary Constantino and Fannie Perry; and two brothers, Rocco Conte and Dominic Conte.
There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke and O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences may be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Lady of Peace RC Church, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, NY 14779; the Salamanca Public Library or Hospice of Knox County, 17700 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 2, 2020