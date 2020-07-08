SALAMANCA - Charla Bach, 73 but young at heart, died early Monday morning (July 6, 2020) at Absolut Care of Allegany, following a long illness.
Born Oct. 18, 1946, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Glen T. Jimerson and Grace Crowe. She was married to William J. Bach, who predeceased her in 1993.
She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Deer Clan.
Charla worked for the Seneca Nation of Indians for several years and was a pioneer in the women's movement, being elected as the first woman poormaster. She was the first Seneca Nation Bingo Manager in Steamburg.
In addition, she was a harness racehorse enthusiast and a member of the Michigan Harness Horseman's Association. She was also the owner and operator of CB's Bar and Club.
Charla was known as the "master beader" of the Allegany Territory. She taught many people her passion of beading, moccasins and traditional dressmaking. Her work was seen and worn by many. She especially took great pride in beading traditional regalia for her community.
She was an avid bowler and played softball with the best of them. She was a faithful armchair Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed watching the boys and her granddaughter play lacrosse. Charla enjoyed her rides through the Amish country and making new friends.
Surviving are her beloved daughters, Melissa, Glenda and Melinda; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her dog, Isabelle.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Diane and Carol Jimerson; and brother, Warren Jimerson.
Friends may call beginning Tuesday afternoon (July 7, 2020) and all day today (July 8, 2020) at the family home, 8337 Old Route 17. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (July 9, 2020) at the family home by members of the Coldspring Longhouse officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
