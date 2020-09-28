LITTLE VALLEY - Mr. Charles G. Snyder, 85, of Little Valley, formerly of Salamanca, died Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at Field of Dreams, Allegany.
Born Feb. 12, 1935, in Franklinville, he was the son of the late Carl and Pauline Bliton Snyder. He was married in 1971, in Carrollton, to the former Susan MacDonald, who predeceased him on Nov. 24, 1995.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 – 1955 as a heavy vehicle operator.
Mr. Snyder had been employed with Dresser Rand in Olean, as a production scheduler, for over 23 years prior to his retirement. Previously, he had been employed with the former Fancher Furniture Company, in Salamanca.
He enjoyed spending time with family, bowling, the outdoors and walking.
Surviving are a sister, Dona Keis of Ellicottville; a brother, Harold (Margaret) Snyder of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Ramona Meachum; and a brother, Leland Snyder.
There will be no visitation.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.