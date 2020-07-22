LITTLE VALLEY - Charles James Milks, age 57, of Liberty, Mo., formerly Little Valley, passed away peacefully at his residence in Liberty on July 16, 2019, following a five-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.



Chuck was born Sept. 13, 1961, in Orlando, Fla., a son to Charles and Priscilla Milks.



He was a 1979 graduate of Little Valley Central School. Following graduation in 1979, he entered the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country while stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, N.M. Following his honorable discharge in 1988, Chuck later graduated from Jamestown Community College with an associate's degree in 1989 and Indiana University with a bachelor's degree in 1994.



Chuck was employed by PPG in Kokomo, Ind., prior to relocating to Liberty, where he was employed by Continuum and Zurich as a computer analyst.



Chuck was diagnosed with brain cancer July 17, 2014.



He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Ramsten, whom he married June 27, 1980; his daughters, Angela (Chris) Wassmuth and Danielle (Kevin) Pentz; and his four grandsons, Ryan, Drew, Braden and Dallas. He is also survived by his sister, Tammy (Jim) Williams; and his brother, Brian (Michelle) Milks; along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



A private Celebration of Life was held with family, followed by interment at the Missouri Veterans' Cemetery in Jacksonville, Mo., where full military honors will be accorded.



Chuck lived life to its fullest, loved his family and was very proud to be a veteran.

