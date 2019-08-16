Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Hoch


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. Hoch Obituary
NAPOLI - Charles R. Hoch, 60, of Napoli, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.

He was born March 14, 1959, in Buffalo, son of the late Donald and Joan Nasilowski Hoch.

Mr. Hoch retired from Chester Jensen in Cattaraugus, where he worked as a welder for many years and was an avid outdoorsman.

Mr. Hoch is survived by three daughters, Rita Butcher of Salamanca, Jennifer Hoch of Endicott and Kim Hoch of Little Valley; two brothers, Donald Hoch Jr. of Apache Junction, Ariz. and Steven Hoch of East Aurora; eight grandchildren, Mitchel, Kayla, Jordan, Evelyn, Amaya, Jace, Dakota and Riley; as well as a niece and a nephew.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now