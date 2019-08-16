|
|
NAPOLI - Charles R. Hoch, 60, of Napoli, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
He was born March 14, 1959, in Buffalo, son of the late Donald and Joan Nasilowski Hoch.
Mr. Hoch retired from Chester Jensen in Cattaraugus, where he worked as a welder for many years and was an avid outdoorsman.
Mr. Hoch is survived by three daughters, Rita Butcher of Salamanca, Jennifer Hoch of Endicott and Kim Hoch of Little Valley; two brothers, Donald Hoch Jr. of Apache Junction, Ariz. and Steven Hoch of East Aurora; eight grandchildren, Mitchel, Kayla, Jordan, Evelyn, Amaya, Jace, Dakota and Riley; as well as a niece and a nephew.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 16, 2019