1/1
Mr. Charles T. "Chuck" Crist
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEMUS POINT - Mr. Charles T. "Chuck" Crist, 69, of Bemus Point, formerly of Ellicottville and Salamanca, died Wednesday morning (Oct. 28, 2020) at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, following a long illness.

Born Jan. 16, 1951, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Charles "Bud" and Dorothy Solarek Crist. He was married on July 10, 1970, at the former St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, to the former Patti France, who survives.

Chuck was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1968, where he was a star athlete, playing football, basketball, baseball and track and field. He was named Most Valuable Player for all four sports. He attended Penn State University, where he played basketball with the Nittany Lions and graduated in 1972.

He was an undrafted free agent into the National Football League by the New York Giants in 1972 as a defensive back and went on to play for the New Orleans Saints, where he was the 1977 defensive MVP, and the San Francisco 49ers.

After retirement from the NFL, Chuck worked as the assistant coach with the Cattaraugus Central School from 1983 to 1985 and the Alfred Saxons football team from 1985 to 1991. He then moved back to Salamanca and was employed with the Salamanca City Central School, serving as principal for Seneca Elementary until his retirement in 2015.

He was inducted into the Cattaraugus County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003, the Chautauqua County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. He also went on to win the Holiday Valley Golf Club Championship six times.

Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and attending their sporting events. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending their winters in Hilton Head, S.C., and visiting lifelong friends. He had a passion for the game of golf.

For all that knew and loved him, please know how hard he fought to stay here and be with us.

Surviving besides his wife are a son, Scott (Shelly) Crist of Bemus Point; a daughter, Niki (Brady) O'Neill of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Carson and Cameron Crist, both of Bemus Point, and Cole and Haley Sutherland, both of Charlotte; two sisters, Diane (Jim) Kochaniec of Salamanca and Jane (Wayne) St. John of Little Valley; two brothers, Dick (Julie) Crist of Jamestown and John (Debbie) Crist of Salamanca; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of a life well-lived will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 1192, Jamestown, NY 14702, in Chuck Crist's name.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved