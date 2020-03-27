|
|
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. - Charlotte Jane Young, 88, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday (March 24, 2020).
She was born July 20, 1931, at the family homestead in Cold Spring, N.Y., the daughter of the late Lawrence Lockwood and Lovissa Burr Lockwood. Jane became the wife of Paul J. Young. Together they enjoyed their marriage and had a family. Paul preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 1983.
Mrs. Young worked at the American Olean Tile Company in Olean, N.Y. for over 20 years. In addition to working outside the home, she was a wonderful homemaker to her family as well.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and she eagerly helped raise her grandchildren when they came along. She is remembered to always have a smile on her face and a positive outlook on life.
Jane enjoyed traveling back to Randolph, N.Y. and continued to do so up into her early 80s. Getting out and about was still one of her favorite things to do.
She is survived by three children, Paul Young, Toni (Robert) Lewis and Wayne (Missy) Young, all of Punxsutawney; two grandchildren, Stephen R. (Deanna) Clark of Big Run and Stephanie (Garrett) Wirfel of Pittsburgh; granddaughter-in-law, Michelle Clark; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cheryl Lockwood and Marlene (Walt) Neiman, both of Randolph, N.Y.; and two brothers, Robert Lockwood and Charles Lockwood, both of Randolph.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; grandson, Michael Clark; and two sisters, Mary Ann Lockwood and Dorothy L. Smith.
A private graveside service will be held. She will be interred at Steamburg Cemetery, Cattaraugus County, N.Y.
Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 27, 2020