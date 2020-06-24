SIX NATIONS, Ontario - Chase L. Biscup-Redeye, 24, of Six Nations, formerly of Salamanca, N.Y., died Friday (June 19, 2020) at Brantford General Hospital, after a long battle with juvenile diabetes.
Born Nov. 11, 1995, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of Lori Hutchison of Salamanca and Thomas Redeye Jr. of Six Nations.
Chase was a member of the Tonawanda Seneca and the Turtle Clan. He attended Salamanca High School.
He was a street artist and had worked in demolition and construction.
Chase enjoyed break dancing, beatboxing and performing magic tricks and playing billiards. He will be remembered for his charismatic personality and his ability to make people laugh.
Surviving, besides his parents, are a son, Roarex Crow Varley- Redeye of Brantford; a stepfather, Marc Biscup of Salamanca; his paternal grandfather, Thomas Redeye Sr. of Steamburg, N.Y.; paternal grandmother, Jaquline Fraser- Vanevery of Six Nations; a maternal grandfather, Clayton Hutcheson of Little Valley, N.Y.; three sisters, Destiny Redeye of Salamanca, Emma Redeye of Six Nations and Mia Redeye of Ohsweken; six brothers, Ean Isaac of Little Valley, Bernard Isaac Jr., Damon Biscup, Ryan Redeye and Cheyenne Redeye, all of Salamanca, and Thomas A. Redeye III of Ohsweken; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Carol L. Maybee- Taylor.
Friends may call beginning Thursday afternoon (June 25, 2020) and continuing all day Friday (June 26, 2020) at the family home, 5436 Whig St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 27, 2020) in the family home, with speakers of the Coldspring Longhouse officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Salamanca Youth Center, Salamanca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 24, 2020.