SALAMANCA - Mr. Chauncey Brace, 82, of East State Street, Salamanca, died Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born Aug. 18, 1938, in Albany, he was the son of the late Chauncey and Ivaline Allen Brace. He had been married to Patricia Lockhart, who survives. He had previously been married to Betty Dork Brace, who predeceased him in 2000.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Brace had been employed with Busch Industries for over 20 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Ruth McClune of Newport News, Va. and Margaret (Norman) Green of Salamanca; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Amanda Hinman; and a son, Earl Brace.
There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.