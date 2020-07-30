LAKEWOOD - Cheryl K. Meyers, 63, of Lakewood, formerly of Salamanca and Allegany, died Monday (July 27, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born July 14, 1957, in Fallon, Nev., she was the daughter of the late Jubie and Wilma Rohr Pendleton. She was married Nov. 7, 2015, in Allegany, to Richard Meyers, who survives.
Cheryl had been employed doing respite and home healthcare for over 10 years out of her home in Salamanca.
She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as doing arts and crafts. She loved her pets, especially her dog, Hanna. Cheryl was involved in her church in Jamestown.
Surviving besides her husband are a daughter, Heidi Murphy of Jamestown; three brothers, Larry (Catherine) Pendleton of Fallon, James (Debra) Pendleton of Texas and William (Rebecca) Garrett of Salamanca; four sisters, Lharmony Lamouth Vitacco, Kalythall Lamouth Kiv, Vannealy Lamouth Glen and Crystal Pendleton Law, all of Texas; a special uncle and aunt, Melvin (Virginia) Green of Ellicottville; and two nieces, Denita Pendleton of Texas and Leanne Heap of Wayland.
She was predeceased by a sister, Maryann Brol.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.