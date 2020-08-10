SALAMANCA - Claude T. Osterhoudt, 69, of Salamanca, passed away Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
He was born May 10, 1951, in Kingston, the son of the late Claude and Bernice Barnum Osterhoudt. On May 24, 2003, he married the former Donna Baum, who survives.
Mr. Osterhoudt had been employed at IBM in Kingston.
Beside his loving wife of 17 years, he is survived by four sons, Claude Osterhoudt of Kerhonkson, Robert Osterhoudt of Arizona, Brian Osterhoudt of Salamanca and Donald Frederick of Little Valley; five daughters, Laurie Prosser of Norwich, Christal Conklin of Ellenville, Shannon Franzen of Cattaraugus, Mary Bickham of Norwich and Kellie Weaver of Little Valley; and several grandchildren, including Dakota Osterhoudt, Jesse Messmer and Tiernon Darcy; and several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ernest Tyler of California and Dusty Tyler of Pennsylvania; three sisters, Susan Lagasse of Florida, June George of Florida and Eunice Saloman of Cattaraugus; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly Osterhoudt; and a sister, Audrey Delmater.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donors choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.