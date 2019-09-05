Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Cora Gwynne (Day) Himmel


1945 - 2019
Cora Gwynne (Day) Himmel Obituary
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. - Cora Gwynne Himmel, formerly of Little Valley, N.Y., passed away Aug. 6, 2019, in South Kingstown, R.I., after a short illness.

Cora was born Dec. 16, 1945, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Paul R. and Erma Kippes Day.

She was a 1963 graduate of Little Valley Central School, where she had the honor of being Valedictorian of her class. She was also a graduate of the University of Buffalo, where she met her future husband, Dr. Peter Himmel. They were married on May 20, 1972.

Soon after their marriage, Cora and her husband moved to Rhode Island. Cora's love for Little Valley and Cattaraugus county was always with her. She enjoyed sharing memories of growing up in a small community. We will miss you, "Rhodey."

Cora loved singing and dancing and the beauty of nature. She became a very good photographer, attending local Art Festivals and selling her photographs.

Cora is survived by two daughters, Heather (Darren) Johnson, of Rhode Island, and Erin (Dave) Smaldone, of West Virginia; a son, Michael (Debbie), Rhode Island; three grandchildren, Amber, Apollo Jackson (A.J.) and Jason; a brother, Paul (Tina) Day of Houston, Texas; a sister, Flossie Steinbroner, of Little Valley; an aunt, Florence Blakowski, of Lockport, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins scattered around the United States.

Cora was predeceased by a sister, Cheryl Schaffner, of Las Vegas, Nev., in 2016.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Avery Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield, R.I.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sept. 5, 2019
