JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mr. Curtiss D. Wilder, 80, of Jacksonville, formerly of Salamanca, N.Y., died Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) at Community Hospice, Jacksonville.
Born June 13, 1939, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late William Wilder and Norma Brown Bentley.
Mr. Wilder attended Salamanca High School.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, stationed in Albuquerque, N.M., Galveston, Texas, Louisiana and England.
Mr. Wilder was employed as a machinist at AMSSO in Jamestown, N.Y. He co-owned and operated W&W Construction, with his son, James. He had also been employed as an insurance agent, for several years, in the Olean (N.Y.)/Salamanca area.
He attended the former Christian Missionary Alliance Church. Mr. Wilder enjoyed the outdoors; traveling with his family; and adored his grandchildren. He was a motorcycle enthusiast throughout his life and was associated with several motorcycle clubs.
Surviving are four daughters, Mary (Timothy Griffin) Maynard of Cuba, N.Y., Diana (David) Landmeier of Phoenix, Ariz., Sheila (Donald) Edwards of Jacksonville and Cynthia (Michael Oakes) Wilder of Salamanca; a son, James Wilder; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary (Clara) Wilder of Brocton, N.Y.; two aunts, Marion Mealey of Bradford, Pa. and Jeanne Gaynor of Mountaintop, Pa.; an uncle, George Brown of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Buddy.
He was predeceased by his uncle, John Brown; a great-granddaughter, Victorianna Greene; and a great-grandson, Gabriel Bruyer.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019) in the funeral home, with Pastor Clara Wilder, of Tri Church Parish, Brocton, officiating.
Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley, N.Y.
E-condolences can be sent to orourk[email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 17, 2019