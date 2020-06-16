SALAMANCA - Mrs. Cynthia J. Mohr, 65 of Salamanca, passed away Friday morning (June 12, 2020) at Olean General Hospital following a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born June 6, 1955, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Norma and Frank Kennedy. She was married July 10, 1982 to Brian A. Mohr, who survives.
She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Heron Clan.
Cindy was a graduate of Kenmore West High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Buffalo State College. She was the first Native American teacher in New York state to have a dual certification in Elementary and Special Education. She earned her Master's Degree in Education from St. Bonaventure University as a Reading Specialist. She had been employed with the Salamanca Central School District as an Elementary School teacher for over 36 years. In recent years as a retiree, she was a full time Grandma Aw-uh, and thoroughly enjoyed every minute with her grandchildren.
As a loving mother and wife, Cindy was nurturing, compassionate and cared with all of her heart. Cindy radiated positivity wherever she went and always made everyone feel welcome and included. Kindness was an important quality that Cindy spoke highly of. Her presence warmed your heart and her smile radiated her love and compassion. She loved wholeheartedly and was a friend to all.
As a teacher, Cindy loved her students like they were her own. She assured them that they were safe, supported, cared for and loved. Her classroom was a safe place for all and her students felt it as soon as they entered the school. She saw the love and life in all her students and helped nurture their potential. She never said an unkind word to anyone. She was like a lighthouse, she guided you when you were lost. Cindy was patient, a great listener and she always found the positive in others. She praised everyone, children and adults and naturally wanted to lift them up. She was truly a friend to all.
Cindy motivated her students, teachers, friends and family. She was so influential that past students would find themselves saying, "What would Cindy do?" She always left the world better than she found it.
Surviving is her husband, Brian Mohr; a daughter, Jessica (Clayton) Ludwick, of Wilmington, N.C.; a son, Travis Mohr, of Salamanca; a brother, Ralph (Teri) Kennedy, of Steamburg; an aunt, Lillian Taylor, her beautiful grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Diane Kennedy, and her mother, Norma Kennedy.
Friends may call the family home, 8100 Breed Run Road on Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18 from 1-7 p.m., with a private funeral service at the family home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19. The public is welcome to attend her services at 11 a.m., which will be held at Memorial Heights cemetery, Breed Run Road, Salamanca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 16, 2020.