|
|
FRANKLINVILLE - Mr. Dane C. Sexton, 56, of Franklinville, died Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at home, following a long illness.
Born Feb. 10, 1963, in Winder, Ga., he was the son of the late Jessie and Alma Aaron Sexton. He was married on June 6, 2002, in Lexington, Ga., to the former Carol Mix, who survives.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Middle East with the 171st Airborne Division from 1980-1983.
Mr. Sexton had been employed as a truck driver with Harrison Poultry in Winder; employed on a poultry farm in Lexington; and had been an assistant manager of a convenience store in Athens, Ga.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a jack-of-all-trades, he enjoyed listening to all genres of music and was an avid guitar player.
Surviving besides his wife are four daughters, Reosha Bush of Atlanta, Ga., Renita Bush of Augusta, Ga., Ayla Morris of Franklinville and Louann Boilard of Franklinville; seven sons, Kevin Morris of Delevan, Ian Sexton of Atlanta, Ralph Boilard of Texas, and Orry (Kristy) Sexton, Christopher Boilard, Steven Boilard and Joseph Boilard, all of Franklinville; 17 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a brother, David (Debra) Sexton of Trevor City, Mich.; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Connie Sexton.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time a memorial service will be held, with Dakota Mix, nephew of the deceased, officiating.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Nov. 1, 2019