Daniel R. Mitchell


1951 - 2019
Daniel R. Mitchell Obituary
LITTLE VALLEY - Daniel R. Mitchell, 68, of Little Valley, passed away Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at his home.

He was born Jan. 16, 1951, in Salamanca, the son of the late Albert Ray Mitchell and Lucille Hosey Frank, who survives and resides in Ellicottville.

Mr. Mitchell had worked at King Windows, Dunkirk Ice Cream, and retired as a union carpenter.

He was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by a son, Darin (Angela) Mitchell of Delevan; a daughter, Michelle (Scott) Eaton of Poland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Isabella, Braydan, Alexis, Max and Cole; a sister, Elaine Bromley of Ellicottville; a brother, Rod (Denise) Mitchell of Ellicottville; and two nephews, Nick and Travis.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or .

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 27, 2019
