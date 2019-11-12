|
SALAMANCA - David F. Fisher, 56, of Salamanca, passed away at his home Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
He was born June 9, 1963, in Salamanca, son of Frank and Alma Woodworth Fisher, who survive.
Mr. Fisher was a self-employed construction worker throughout the area.
He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Salamanca and was an avid outdoorsman, as he loved hunting. He also loved his cats.
Besides his parents, Mr. Fisher is survived by three brothers, Robert Fisher of Little Valley, Russell (Mirta) Fisher of Killbuck and James (Darren) Fisher of Salamanca. Also surviving are two sisters, Peggy (Brian Lowry) Nolan of Bolivar and Jodi (Chad) Adams of Acworth, Ga.; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Salamanca Press on Nov. 12, 2019