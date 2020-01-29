|
STEAMBURG - David L. Covert, 80, of Steamburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in The Waters of Salamanca Nursing Home.
He was born Feb. 26, 1939 in Ithaca, the son of the late Lester and Eva Spencer Covert.
David was a graduate of Bemus Point High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1958 to 1961. He was employed by Falconer Plate Glass and prior to retirement was employed at Signor in Ellicottville.
He was a member of the War Vets Recreation and the Salamanca American Legion. In earlier years, David enjoyed playing softball and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, taking day trips, playing video games and his dogs, Tigger and Daisy.
Surviving are his wife, Rose M. Jimerson Covert, whom he married Nov, 27, 1971; four daughters, Michelle Lutgen of Jamestown, Heather (Michael) Howard of Henderson, Vicki Dowiasz (Keith Everly) of Bradford, Pa., and Cindy Pierce (Nathaniel DuBois) of Salamanca; a son, Scott Covert of Jamestown; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Bernice (William) St. John of Ashville, Joyce Albaugh of Jamestown and Sandy (Clare) Berg of Jamestown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two nephews, Todd Berg and Kevin Hallberg; and a niece, Karen Hallberg.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jan. 29, 2020