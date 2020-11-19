SALAMANCA - Mr. David Oakes, 84, of Salamanca, died early Wednesday morning (Nov. 18, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born Jan. 12, 1936, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late John Oakes and Gladys Ames French. He was married March 18, 1961, in Ellicottville, to the former Eleanor Mett, who survives.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1954, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Alaska.
Mr. Oakes had been employed in the maintenance department of the Cattaraugus County Office Building in Little Valley for over 20 years, retiring in 1996. He had previously been employed with the Cattaraugus County Bridge Crew and Morrow Brothers Hardware in Little Valley.
He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping, and was a handyman who enjoyed doing carpentry and woodworking.
Surviving besides his wife are a daughter, Melanie (Todd Reese) Trummer of Little Valley; a son, Steven (Sheri Ambuske) Oakes of Salamanca; three granddaughters, Heather Parker of Texas, Amanda Hess of Texas and Makenzie Oakes of Salamanca; two grandsons, Ryan Trummer of Salamanca and Cody Hebdon of Springville; and two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Moore and Brian Moore, both of Texas.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Vicki Sue Hess; a granddaughter, Christie Sue Trummer; and two brothers, John Oakes and Paul Oakes.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.