O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Great Valley Fire Hall
Mr. David R. Pierce


1953 - 2019
Mr. David R. Pierce Obituary
SALAMANCA - Mr. David R. Pierce, 66, of Salamanca, died Monday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2019, at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.

Born July 21, 1953, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Spencer Pierce and Norma Larrabee Titus.

He had been employed as a mason with Stoll Construction in Little Valley for over 40 years and will be remembered as the neighborhood masonry handyman.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Surviving are three sons, Anthony (Jordan) Pierce of Great Valley, James Pierce of Bradford, Pa. and Robert Pierce of Warren, Pa.; eight sisters, Evaline Sherman of Florida, Harriet Blow of Owego, Helen Scanlan of Little Valley, Shirley Ann Smith of New Milford, Pa., Joanne (Donald) Kilby of Great Valley, Sharon (John) Galouzes of Colorado Springs, Colo., Shelly (Robert) Follman of Kill Buck and Suzanne (Charles) Ehrhart of Warren; two brothers, Spencer Pierce of Kill Buck and Anthony (Patti) Titus of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Larry Pierce.

There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Great Valley Fire Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to .

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jan. 9, 2020
