LITTLE VALLEY - Mr. Dean A. Redding Sr., 65, of Little Valley, died early Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at Olean General Hospital following a long illness.
Born April 17, 1954, in Hornell, he was the son of the late Earl and Iola Hepworth Redding. He had been employed at Stardell in Franklinville.
Mr. Redding enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are a daughter, Lora (Ken Jr.) Farnham of Friendship; a son, Dean (Katherine Weaver) Redding Jr. of Great Valley; a stepson, Jeffery (Angela) Lounsbury of Salamanca; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, 134 Broad St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Riverside Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Nov. 25, 2019