KILL BUCK - Deborah A. Krause, 62, of Kill Buck, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) at home, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Bradford, Pa. She was married to Roy Krause, who predeceased her in 1994.
She was formerly a machinist for Horschel Bros. in Springville for many years.
Deborah is survived by a loving companion, Richard Salim of Kill Buck; her mother; two stepbrothers, Russell and Ron Jr.; two stepsisters, Charmaine and Cindy; as well as several nieces and nephews; and her special dog, Tobby.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to a charity of choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.