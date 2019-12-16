|
SALAMANCA - Mr. Dennis B. Roth, 77, of River Street, Salamanca, died late Thursday evening (Dec. 12, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born April 2, 1942, in Warren, Pa., he was the son of the late Bruce and Muriel Pangborn Owens. Mr. Roth was married Nov. 9, 1963, to the former Kathleen McStraw, who survives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany.
Mr. Roth had been employed as a turbine tester at Dresser Rand in Olean for over 30 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of the Free Methodist Church, Salamanca. He enjoyed spending time with his family and the outdoors.
Surviving, besides his wife, are a daughter, Diane (Raymond) Bartlett of Salamanca; three sons, Dennis J. Roth and Timothy Roth, both of Salamanca, and Michael (Carriann) Roth; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Lonnie Owens of Florida; two brothers, Dean (Natalie) Roth of Florida and Steven (Lynn) of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 16, 2019