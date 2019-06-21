GREAT VALLEY - Dennis D. Filer, 68, of 3868 Humphrey Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born July 3, 1950, he was the son of Norman and Rita Harrington Filer. On April 7, 2001, in Humphrey, he married Yvonne Scott, who survives.
Mr. Filer was a graduate of West Seneca High School and obtained a bachelor's degree.
He was proud of his enlistment in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1971.
He was an inspector for the Ford Plant, in Hamburg, for 30 years.
In his free time, he enjoyed watching the Buffalo Sabres; Buffalo Bills; and NASCAR drivers, Carl Edwards and Brad Keselowski. Mr. Filer was also a music enthusiast, and could often be heard playing the bass guitar, in several of the local bands. He enjoyed listening to The Beatles. He was also a devoted family man who loved being with his grandchildren. He was happily anticipating the birth of his third great-grandchildren this year.
He will be missed dearly by his dog "Lady Jane" and cat "Peak-A-Boo."
Surviving in addition to his loving wife are four children, Randy (Carla) Filer, Amanda (Tim) Delaney, Meghan Filer and Brendan Filer; a sister, Bonnie (Bob Ingolvfby) Filer; a brother, Norman (Anne) Filer; two step-children, Tysen (Lisa) Ginnery of Franklinville and Angela Sherwood of Great Valley; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Dennis Filer.
Family and friends are welcomed to a memorial graveside service with full military honors being accorded by the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 29, 2019) in Green Cemetery in Great Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.
Published in The Salamanca Press on June 21, 2019