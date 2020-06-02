SALAMANCA - Diane L. Kennedy, 71, of Broad Street, Salamanca, died Friday (May 29, 2020) following a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born Dec. 17, 1948, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of the late Norma Kennedy and John Griffin.
She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Heron Clan.
Diane earned her bachelor's degree from Marymount University, in Arlington, Va.
She was employed with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C., for almost 30 years, retiring in 2005. Upon her return to Western New York, she became involved with the Seneca Nation government, where she served as the clerk from 2010-2012.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and cooking. She loved the outdoors and spending time in her garden.
Surviving are a son, Marc (Keiko) Papaj of Orchard Park; two granddaughters, Ayana Papaj and Rayna Papaj; and a grandson, Alec Papaj, all of Orchard Park; a sister, Cindy (Brian) Mohr of Jimersontown; a brother, Ralph (Teri) Kennedy of Steamburg; an aunt, Lillian Taylor; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (June 4, 2020) and Friday (June 5, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (June 6, 2020) at the funeral home, with the public invited to a funeral at 11 a.m. at Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 2, 2020.