ROCHESTER - Don G. Rettberg Sr. passed away July 1, 2019, at the age of 83.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Marguarite; brothers Bill, Les, Harold, Dick and Fred; and sisters Mary, Margaret and Dorothy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ingrid; twin sister, Dona; sister-in-law, Ellen; children, Don Jr. (Sharleen), Desiree (Jerry) Doran, Kim (Bruce) Winters, Jay, Craig Sr. (Amy) and Wendy Harrison; grandchildren, Nicole, Melissa, Tim (Carrie), Meaghan, Brent, Kyle, Don III, Craig Jr., Hayden and Gabby; great-grandchildren, Skye, Mckenzie, Makayla and Lucy; several nieces and nephews and many dear relatives and great friends.
Family and friends may call at Thomas Funeral Chapels, 4545 Lake Ave., Rochester NY 14612, on Friday, July 12 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Holy Cross Church, 4492 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14612, or the ALS Association, www.alsa.org.
Published in The Salamanca Press on July 3, 2019