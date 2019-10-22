|
ERIE, Pa. - Dona Rettberg, 84, formerly of Center Street, Salamanca, N.Y., and Cattaraugus, N.Y., died Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) at Hamot Medical Center, Erie, following a short illness.
Born Oct. 18, 1935, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Marguerite Shearer Rettberg.
Ms. Rettberg attended the United Congregational Methodist Church; was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Little Valley, N.Y.; and attended the Senior Center in Little Valley.
She loved Bingo and country music. She enjoyed dancing and attending fairs, as well as traveling and taking bus trips. She was an Elvis fan and enjoyed animals, especially her cat, "Blackie."
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her long-time companion of 33 years, Ernest Bridenbaker, who predeceased her in 2018; three sisters, Mary DeHart, Margaret Greene and Dorothy Linnan; and six brothers, Fred Rettberg, Richard Rettberg, William Rettberg, Lester Rettberg, Harold Rettberg and Don Rettberg.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the Riverside Chapel, 134 Broad St., Salamanca, at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial was in Crawford Cemetery, Salamanca.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 22, 2019