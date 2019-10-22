Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Resources
More Obituaries for Dona Rettberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dona Rettberg


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dona Rettberg Obituary
ERIE, Pa. - Dona Rettberg, 84, formerly of Center Street, Salamanca, N.Y., and Cattaraugus, N.Y., died Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) at Hamot Medical Center, Erie, following a short illness.

Born Oct. 18, 1935, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Marguerite Shearer Rettberg.

Ms. Rettberg attended the United Congregational Methodist Church; was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Little Valley, N.Y.; and attended the Senior Center in Little Valley.

She loved Bingo and country music. She enjoyed dancing and attending fairs, as well as traveling and taking bus trips. She was an Elvis fan and enjoyed animals, especially her cat, "Blackie."

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her long-time companion of 33 years, Ernest Bridenbaker, who predeceased her in 2018; three sisters, Mary DeHart, Margaret Greene and Dorothy Linnan; and six brothers, Fred Rettberg, Richard Rettberg, William Rettberg, Lester Rettberg, Harold Rettberg and Don Rettberg.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the Riverside Chapel, 134 Broad St., Salamanca, at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial was in Crawford Cemetery, Salamanca.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now