1/
Donald J. Mett Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LITTLE VALLEY - Donald J. Mett Sr., 83, of Little Valley, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born on May 6, 1937, in Ellicottville, son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Scott Mett.

Mr. Mett worked at the former Todco in Cattaraugus, and later cleaned the New York state rest stop, in Allegany.

He is survived by a son, Donald (Ilda) Mett Jr.; three daughters, Annette (Kevin) Andrew, Kimberly (Terry) Conkin, andMelissa (Nelson) Johnson; three brothers, Gregory Mett, Russell Mett and Kevin Mett; a sister, Eleanor Oakes; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, Donald is predeceased by a brother, Douglas Mett; and a sister, Dalores Mett.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mentley Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved