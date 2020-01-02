Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535
Salamanca, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Donald L. Howard


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mr. Donald L. Howard Obituary
SALAMANCA - Mr. Donald L. Howard, 73, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly Monday (Dec. 30, 2019).

Born May 2, 1946, in Cuba, he was the son of the late Leslie "Bill" and Blanch Johnson Howard.

He attended Ellicottville Central Schools and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany and France.

He had been employed as a machine operator, with AVM Signore in Ellicottville, for over 35 years, and previously was employed at Bush Brothers, in Little Valley.

He will be remembered for volunteering his time and efforts at the American Legion and VFW. Donald was a member of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296. He enjoyed the outdoors - hunting, camping and fishing. He enjoyed decorating for the holidays and was an avid Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan.

Surviving are a son, Daniel (Terrie) Howard of Bolivar; a granddaughter, Joceyln Fowler of Bolivar; two grandsons, Andrew Howard of Salamanca and George Weston of Bolivar; a sister, Betty Jane Pettit of North Carolina; a brother, James (Ann) Howard of Little Valley; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his twin sister, Donna L. Howard; and a brother, William E. Howard.

There will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535, Salamanca, NY 14779.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, NY.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -