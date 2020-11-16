FREDONIA - Mr. Donald R. Geiger Jr., 57, of Fredonia, died Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at home, following a short illness.
Born Aug. 28, 1963, in Canandaigua, he was the son of Verna MacDonald Geiger of Fredonia and the late Donald R. Geiger Sr., who predeceased him in 2016.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1981, and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Texas, Alabama and Germany.
Don had been employed as an electrical superintendent, working on power projects and plants throughout the United States and Canada, working for SNC-Lovalin Power Ontario of Brampton, Ontario, Canada and the former Zurn Nepco of Dallas, Texas.
He was an avid New York Mets fan, as well as Oakland Raiders and Penn State football. He loved music, was a former drummer and followed NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Surviving besides his mother, are two daughters, Tucker (Austin) Ladeau of Albany and Taylor Geiger of Plattsburg; a grandson, Malakai Geiger of Plattsburg; three sisters, Diane (Mark Pierleoni) Geiger of Rochester, Lisa (James Shaff) Geiger of Fredonia and Linda (Andrew) Finn of Fredonia; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.