|
|
ONOVILLE - Mr. Donald R. Rychnowski, 79, of Onoville (Frewsburg), town of South Valley, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at UPMC Chautauqua, after an extended illness.
He was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Buffalo, the son of the late John F. and Lucille Denning Rychnowski.
Mr. Rychnowski was a 1959 graduate of Hutchinson Central Technical High School, in Buffalo; received a degree in forestry from Syracuse University; and his bachelor's degree in public administration from Empire State College, in Albany.
Don retired in 2010, where he had served as the executive director of Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board. Prior to this, Don worked for the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency.
Mr. Rychnowski was instrumental in the Interstate 86 reconstruction, and also served in the same capacity with the reestablishment of the Southern Tier Railroad system.
Don was a communicant of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Randolph, where he served as a lector. He was also a member of the National Association of Development Organizations; Appalachian Development District Association as past president; Salamanca Kiwanis; and Lakewood Rod & Gun.
Don enjoyed gardening and traveling in his streamline.
In addition to brothers, Richard (Judith) Rychnowski of West Seneca and Charles (Donna) Rychnowski of Las Vegas, Nev., Don is survived by his friends and neighbors in Onoville, including Curt (Lindsay) Garland and James (Dianna) Cooper of Jamestown. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucille; and a brother, John Rychnowski.
As per Don's wishes, visitation will not be observed. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Randolph, in the spring, and will be announced prior to the date. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna.
Arrangements are entrusted to the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Don's memory to Randolph Central School, 18 Main St., Randolph, NY 14772.
To leave a condolence, log onto, vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Feb. 22, 2020