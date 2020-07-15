MIDLOTHIAN, Va. - Mrs. Donna J. Kryniski, 64, of Midlothian, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Donna was born March 14, 1956, in Norfolk. She was married on March 11, 1989, to Mr. David J. Kryniski, who survives.
She had been employed as a clerk with the Defense Commissary Agency in Ft. Lee for over 10 years.
Donna enjoyed making people smile and laugh. Her cats were her children. She enjoyed immensely her ability to travel throughout Europe.
Surviving besides her husband are no other family members.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service was held in the Heights Baptist Church in Midlothian at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020. A local memorial service will be held at noon Saturday (July 18, 2020) in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, N.Y., with Rev. Michael Lonto, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley, N.Y.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.