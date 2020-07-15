1/
Donna J. Krynisk
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. - Mrs. Donna J. Kryniski, 64, of Midlothian, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.

Donna was born March 14, 1956, in Norfolk. She was married on March 11, 1989, to Mr. David J. Kryniski, who survives.

She had been employed as a clerk with the Defense Commissary Agency in Ft. Lee for over 10 years.

Donna enjoyed making people smile and laugh. Her cats were her children. She enjoyed immensely her ability to travel throughout Europe.

Surviving besides her husband are no other family members.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service was held in the Heights Baptist Church in Midlothian at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020. A local memorial service will be held at noon Saturday (July 18, 2020) in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, N.Y., with Rev. Michael Lonto, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley, N.Y.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
12:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved