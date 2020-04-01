|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Donna M. Mack McCracken, of Little Valley, passed away March 28, 2020.
Donna was born Oct. 8, 1961, daughter of the late Donald E. Mack Sr. and Carrie Baker Mack. She married Richard McCracken on March 25, 1990.
Donna lived hunting, fishing and spending time with family. She was also proudly awaiting a Great Granddaughter in May.
She was the loving mother of Ryan S. Bartlett and Emily (Ken) Prouty, stepmother of Desirae A. Hennard, proud grandmother of Sierra Bartlett, Marissa Bartlett and Brianna Bartlett and Derrick and Zackary Prouty.
Donna was the sister of Donald E. Mack Jr., Catherine (Joe) Gold, Rickey Mack and Carol Mack Potter. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Condolences can be shared at www.eriecountycremationservice.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 1, 2020