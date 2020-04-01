Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 824-6435
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna McCraken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. (Mack) McCraken


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. (Mack) McCraken Obituary
LITTLE VALLEY - Donna M. Mack McCracken, of Little Valley, passed away March 28, 2020.

Donna was born Oct. 8, 1961, daughter of the late Donald E. Mack Sr. and Carrie Baker Mack. She married Richard McCracken on March 25, 1990.

Donna lived hunting, fishing and spending time with family. She was also proudly awaiting a Great Granddaughter in May.

She was the loving mother of Ryan S. Bartlett and Emily (Ken) Prouty, stepmother of Desirae A. Hennard, proud grandmother of Sierra Bartlett, Marissa Bartlett and Brianna Bartlett and Derrick and Zackary Prouty.

Donna was the sister of Donald E. Mack Jr., Catherine (Joe) Gold, Rickey Mack and Carol Mack Potter. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Condolences can be shared at www.eriecountycremationservice.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -